Happy Christmas!

It's Boxing Day - not exactly "deep and crisp and even" but rather warm and damp with beautiful winter sunshine. And that was just what was needed for the traditional Boxing Day dip by the pier in Teignmouth. I sponsored rather than "dipped" but it was great spectator sport and a great way of raising money for the RNLI. On then to Shaldon for the annual three-legged race - or should we say "pub crawl" starting this year from the Shipwrights public house by the playing field. A fantastic turn out and some first class costumes - including one pair who had dressed themselves up as the missing NHS and Pension computer disks that Gordon Brown's administration would appear to have lost! Very topical! But the winners for their dress were a quite remarkable pair of eyes - each eye ball was some four feet wide with the competitors barely visible through each pupil! In the under 18 category - a very young pair as "118 118" won. And finally on to Bradley Manor in Newton Abbot for a very festive boxing day gathering as these things should be done - as a thank you to all those who have worked so hard during the year. I sometimes despair at how materialistic Christmas has become with the original Christmas spirit and message largely drowned out.
But what a busy time Christmas is in Teignbridge. I sat and counted how many carol services, Christingle services, blessings of the crib, nativity plays, Victorian markets and mulled wine and mince pie thank you parties I have been to in the last 10 days - some 26! The Christmas message is alive and well here - and the quality of these events a real tribute to those involved. The Victorian market in Stokeinteignhead provided my Christmas cake, the Victorian evening in Newton Abbot my Christmas table centrepiece. While the RNLI carol service in Teignmouth was exceptional in its quality and professionalism, there are so many other gems across the constituency, of which Starcross sticks in my memory as one of the best - but then I have always enjoyed my carols most by candlelight and the delicious mixture of poetry with more traditional readings was quite special - as was the apple cake which followed!
I was elected an associate governor at Rydon School in Kingsteignton last month and I feel very privileged - it is a very special school. The teachers and the children had worked very hard on two productions, one was a delightful version of the nativity story with carols to new modern tunes that really got the feet going with the beat- and I was very pleased to see the angels had wings! The other was a story about a very miserable snowman who just would not cheer up - until at last he saw Jesus in a manger! Great fun and clearly enjoyed as much by the children and the audience.
And on the national stage, Gordon Brown is not having much luck - yet more and more lost records - and this time in the States! Why were they there - what happened to the "buy British " mantra? The Liberal Democrats have now elected Nick Clegg - and we wait with bated breath to see what that brings. While a number of MPs in the South West have been elevated to the now substantially enlarged Liberal Shadow Cabinet, that did not include Mr Younger-Ross. What will 2008 bring? Predictions are not good - a failing economy, a Prime Minister who does not enjoy the trust and confidence of the people - where is the next banana skin? Was Gordon listening to the Queen on Christmas Day - please God he was and takes seriously the debt we owe to the courage of our troops and begins to properly fund their health and safety as they continue to fight a war of his making.
Best wishes to you all for 2008. Keep the comments coming. If you would like a reply let me have an e mail address - its a bit difficult to reply to anonymous contributions!
Wednesday, 26 December 2007
