A summer of ups and downs

Too much going on...and no time to write about it! Apologies to regular readers. The summer is always a busy time but this one has been exceptional. Not least because of the increasing activity of the various organizations with which I am involved. The Senior Council is now fully established and up and running. The Newton Abbot area branch of which I am secretary has been the most active in the county and is now seen as one of the models for success. We have been lobbying on health care, disability and other social care issues and are actively involved with a number of local issues - such as the ill thought out plans for pedestrianization and bus movements in the center of Newton Abbot itself.
It has been a busy time at school too - exams, school plays, sports days - and at Rydon we have appointed a new headmistress, Sally Maunders, a very worthy successor, who as deputy head has demonstrated huge energy and commitment. At Knowles Hill we have been looking at the school's branding and its name. What the school have come up with together is brilliant - and the new name, Newton Abbot College very appropriate given the school's new direction. And then of course there have been all the challenges of looking at how we as a school can work more closely with both local primary schools and fellow secondary schools - the models and options are endless and need very careful thought and consideration.
I have also spent some time with local businesses, getting to know the management team and gaining a better understanding of their issues. Centrax is probably one of the most prestigious businesses we have in Newton Abbot and one of the most long standing. Following the closure of the railway activities in Newton Abbot, Centrax saw an opportunity to come in and use the skills of what would otherwise have been a redundant workforce. It now leads the world in gas turbine technology. Still a family business, the Barr family are very committed to Newton Abbot and the community. I was most impressed by the team and found the tour of the factory absolutely fascinating. I was also treated to a tour of the new building work and extension at IDS, the dance wear supply business, the brain child of Anne Walker - a great step forward and the source of much needed new jobs in Newton Abbot.
And of course there have been all the flower festivals across the villages which have shown very clearly that the old arts and crafts are alive and well - I have visited so many it would be hard to single any one out. Water sports have also been a huge source of fun. I spent one very enjoyable Sunday at Teignmouth Yacht Club watching the rowers - while I used to row myself, it was on a river - the sea is much more challenging and I take my hat off to those competitors - all very much fitter than I! The RNLI fete was a very wet affair - but everyone soldiered on - except the band!
Assorted visits to hear the police and residents talking about crime in Kingsteignton and to a local GP surgery to hear from the GPs and Patient Participation Group about the health issues facing residents if planned reorganizations went ahead, keep me abreast of what needs to be done - and where I have been able, I have taken local issues up for local groups and lobbied the shadow cabinet to take on board some of these critical issues in their planning for the future. I lobbied with Holcolme residents and those of Stokeinteignhead to stop the post office closures and obtained legal advice for the groups - but this government will not be stopped in its total disregard for the needs of the community. Finally I am also pleased to report that I have been elected a member of the Devon and Cornwall Board of the Institute of Directors, a body tasked with taking local business issues forward and giving them a national voice.
And then in late July I found myself in hospital. Ten days later I finally came home minus a gall bladder and with strong advice to take it easy - not my usual way! Torbay Hospital did an excellent job and I should pay tribute to the hard work of the doctors and nurses. Torbay too often gets knocked - it doesn't deserve it. But it is very clear this dedicated team achieve what they do against all the odds and we must urgently look at how we can provide the people and the medicines needed. I am an executive coach and marketing consultant and I found the experience of being in hospital hugely relevant to what I do. Most of my coaching clients are senior executives in NHS trust hospitals around the country - and "patient experience" is top of their agendas. I now have first hand experience.
So August sees me resting in the sunshine in Mallorca....getting ready for an action packed autumn on my return!
Thursday, 21 August 2008
