What will the Easter Bunny Bring?

- cutting small company corporation tax rates from 22p to 20p?
- allowing small and medium sized enterprises to defer their tax bills for up to six months?
- cutting national insurance by 1p for six months for companies with fewer than 5 employees?
- introducing a £50bn National Loan Guarantee Scheme to underwrite lending from banks to British businesses?
and
- abolishing income tax on savings for basic rate taxpayers ?
- raising the pensioners personal allowance by £2000 to £11,490 for 2010/11?
- freezing council tax for two years?
Will Gordon be brave enough to adopt these Conservative ideas in the budget which will soon be announced? Somehow I think not.
This Spring at the forefront of my mind is how to get businesses better supported. I have spent quite a bit of time with local businesses, particularly those involved in tourism. I met with the Warren Trading Association out at Dawlish Warren and they are deeply frustrated about the lack of funding and promotional support from the government. I have invited Tobias Ellwood, Shadow Minister for Tourism, down to listen to their concerns and he will be visiting them tomorrow. Some have none the less fared better as the fall in sterling has attracted overseas visitors and encouraged people to holiday at home rather than abroad. Cofton Country Holidays invited me to visit during National Tourism Week -a very well run business which has found bookings going up. But for all those in the business, the weather is key - and people are booking later and later as a result.
Other businesses are feeling the pain but in many different ways. A visit to Forde Park Nursing Home was a real pleasure -such care for those who have in too many cases been long forgotten. But cuts in funding for those in need are evident here too. Anne Walker at IDS in Newton Abbot is weathering the storm and for her international business the fall in sterling has been helpful. Pat Masterson at the Newton Abbot Racecourse is ever resourceful in coming up with new ideas - and this is a special racecourse at the heart of the people of Newton Abbot. The Boys Night Out and Ladies Day promise to be enormous fun! Charles Baughan at Westaways Sausages is creating all sorts of sausages for - the Chinese market!...but is finding they are increasingly popular at home as the credit crisis crunches the weekly shopping bill.
I also visited the Mare and Foal Sanctuary at Honeysuckle Farm in Haccombe who are finding themselves totally inundated with horses and ponies needing rehoming - victims themselves of the recession as owners can no longer afford to keep them. They are at capacity and need all the help they can get to find new homes and more practically, more hay! They have an open day next Saturday at Coombe Park and I would encourage you to go along! How about adopting a pony instead of giving an Easter Egg? With a picture of the pony and its adopter to keep and an open invitation to visit, what fun! It is certainly the healthier option!
And then there are the host of constituent cases which need attention. Some are in relation to VAT and planning, others social services support and others health or child care related. I have had several calls about the Warmfront offering. Much is promised in terms of government supported central heating installation - the result does not match up to that promise causing deep frustration and serious ill health during the very cold winter which I hope is now largely behind us. We have also had a bail hostel problem which I have been advising on and which has now been satisfactorily resolved.
The Shadow Cabinet have been visiting us in Newton Abbot this year - Chris Grayling, Shadow Home Office, Grant Shapps, Shadow Housing and tomorrow Tobias Ellwood, Shadow Tourism. I am delighted to have such support and obvious commitment to the South West which has not in my view had the attention it deserves - and I am determined that is what it should have going forward! Baroness Virginia Bottomley also came down to support our Spring lunch and was very entertaining on her time in government as Minister for Health. This is a key target seat ...and one we can and must win!
...and the week was delighfully completed with a splendid evening at Powderham Castle to celebrate with the Earl and Countess of Devon the 50th anniversary of the opening of the castle to the public!
