Summer, what summer?

While June was glorious, July has been a complete washout - and even August is now predicted as another wet month. But the English are always good at carrying on regardless - as so many of us have done at countless fetes and flower shows. But we have had some fun! I thoroughly enjoyed presenting the prizes with Cllr Dennis Smith and drawing the raffle at the Ipplepen Flower Show - some first class vegetables and flowers. At least that was under cover as was the Rotary picnic at Teign School - the cabaret was great - unless you don't like going to the dentist! The wettest day for me was undoubtedly the day I spent escorting Victor Elliot to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace at her annual garden party - the skies opened and we were drenched. None the less a very special occasion.
Water events score highly with me as a former oarswoman and Amateur Rowing Association coach. The Barham Cup was overcast and the start was a bit choppy but the teams came through safely to Newton Abbot from Teignmouth - where we all enjoyed a few beers and burgers. Shaldon Water Carnival was a great family day. It was a great pleasure for me to judge the drawing competition and sandcastle squares. The Parade of Decorated Boats in the afternoon was as well attended as ever. I was invited to join the crew of Radio Caroline which was a great pleasure. A bit of drama when "Harold Wilson" tried to board the boat to shut the radio station down secured the prize for humour.
I was invited to visit Devon Air Ambulance at their base in Exeter. We are very lucky to have them. The ambulance service is not funded by the NHS - it's a charity, and a very well worth while one. It works in conjunction with the police at Middlemore and the NHS without whom it could not operate. It gives us a unique additional service complimenting the land based ambulance service. In other parts of the country, the air ambulance services are an integral part of the NHS, not an addition to it. This gives our team greater flexibility to meet patient needs. The biggest frustration for the team was the volume of red tape and paperwork to measure procedural targets taking time away from the really important issue of patient care.
Alan Partridge invited me to visit the Newton Abbot Scout Hut and be briefed on the scouting movement. A wonderful concept and a really good way of giving youngsters life skills and a sense of self worth that they don't get elsewhere. I was very impressed at how strong the movement here is - one of the strongest in Britain. My greatest sadness was to learn how much it cost to take part - too much for some families I suspect. What they also need is more Mums and Dads to volunteer to help. If there is anyone out there interested I am sure Alan would love to hear from you.
The caseload gets bigger each week - some planning and housing, some health and social care - its a very wide range. With Dawlish residents I visited Secmaton Lane to understand the planning issues they faced. I also went to hear the summing up of the bypass public enquiry. I think we have a long wait ahead of us. This month, I am starting to visit all the businesses that responded to my survey to really get to grips with their problems.
Monday, 10 August 2009
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment